August 17, 2020
- Benjamin Ola. Akande, assistant vice chancellor for international affairs -- Africa and associate director of the Global Health Center at Washington University in St. Louis, has been selected as president of Champlain College, in Vermont.
- Michael Claire, president of College of San Mateo, in California, has been chosen as chancellor of the San Mateo County Community College District, also in California.
- Mathew B. Johnson, associate dean of the College for Engaged Scholarship and senior fellow and executive director of the Howard R. Swearer Center for Public Service at Brown University, in Rhode Island, has been named president of Albion College, in Michigan.
- Carl Kemnitz, senior vice provost for academic affairs at San Jose State University, has been appointed provost and vice president for academic affairs at California State University at San Marcos.
- Tracy Mancini, vice president of instruction and student support at Carteret Community College, in North Carolina, has been chosen as president there.
- Andrew Manion, former president of Marian University, in Wisconsin, has been appointed president of Edgewood College, also in Wisconsin.
- Kathleen Cieplak Owens, president emerita of Gwynedd Mercy University, in Pennsylvania, has been chosen as president of Misericordia University, also in Pennsylvania.
- Sarah Rebecca Thomas, vice president for academic affairs and dean of the faculty at Earlham College, in Indiana, has been selected as vice president for academic affairs and dean of the university at Transylvania University, in Kentucky.
- Stephen Vacik, president of Maysville Community and Technical College, has been chosen as president of Hinds Community College, in Mississippi.
- Teresa Kaye Woodruff, dean of the graduate school and associate provost for graduate education at Northwestern University, in Illinois, has been appointed provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at Michigan State University.
