New Programs: Business Administration, Arts and Culture, Social Work, Education
August 18, 2020
- Mississippi State University is starting a minor in business administration.
- Roberts Wesleyan College is starting an associate of science in arts and culture.
- Sacred Heart University is launching a Ph.D. in social work.
- Southern Nazarene University is starting an online doctor of education in administration and leadership.
