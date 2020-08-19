August 19, 2020
- Susanna Baxter, president of the Georgia Independent College Association, has been chosen as president of LaGrange College, in Georgia.
- Mary Clark, deputy provost and dean of faculty at American University, in Washington, D.C., has been named provost at the University of Denver, in Colorado.
- Elizabeth Chilton, dean of the Harpur College of Arts and Sciences at Binghamton University, in New York, has been selected as provost and executive vice president at Washington State University.
- Maria Cronley, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Ohio Northern University, has been appointed provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Austin Peay State University, in Tennessee.
- Tracy Y. Espy, provost and vice president of academic affairs at Pfeiffer University, in North Carolina, has been selected as president of Mitchell College, in Connecticut.
- Sharon L. Gaber, president of the University of Toledo, in Ohio, has been selected as president of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
- Paula Langteau, interim president of Preservation College, in South Dakota, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
- Marie Mora, associate provost for academic affairs at the University of Missouri at St. Louis, has been promoted to provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs there.
- Willie E. Smith, interim chancellor of Baton Rouge Community College, in Louisiana, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
- Ross Wastvedt, dean of humanities and education and professor of English at Grand View University, in Iowa, has been appointed provost and vice president for academic and student affairs at Southwest Minnesota State University.
