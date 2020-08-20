Print

Tenure Awarded at… College of Southern Maryland, Wheaton (Ill.)

Scott Jaschik
August 20, 2020
 

College of Southern Maryland

  • Bishnu Ghimire, English, communication and languages
  • Lisa Gonzalez, nursing
  • Joshua Grosek, mathematics
  • Sarah Hand, mathematics
  • Rachel Heinhorst, English, communication and languages
  • Shaneeza Kazim, education
  • John Kulikowski, writing
  • Katrina Robertson, public service

Wheaton College (Ill.)

  • M. Daniel Carroll (Rodas), Blanchard Professor of Old Testament
  • Theon E. Hill, communication
  • Karen J. Johnson, history
  • Il-Hee Kim, education
  • Cherith Lundin, art
  • Carlos Sosa Siliezar, New Testament
  • Christa B. Tooley, urban studies and anthropology
  • Dana K. Townsend, applied health science

Scott Jaschik

