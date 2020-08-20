August 20, 2020
- Bishnu Ghimire, English, communication and languages
- Lisa Gonzalez, nursing
- Joshua Grosek, mathematics
- Sarah Hand, mathematics
- Rachel Heinhorst, English, communication and languages
- Shaneeza Kazim, education
- John Kulikowski, writing
- Katrina Robertson, public service
Wheaton College (Ill.)
- M. Daniel Carroll (Rodas), Blanchard Professor of Old Testament
- Theon E. Hill, communication
- Karen J. Johnson, history
- Il-Hee Kim, education
- Cherith Lundin, art
- Carlos Sosa Siliezar, New Testament
- Christa B. Tooley, urban studies and anthropology
- Dana K. Townsend, applied health science
