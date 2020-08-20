Universities abandon plans to open campuses.
At the beginning of the summer, many East Asian campuses were returning to some semblance of normality, albeit with masks and temperature checks.
The plan was to resume teaching on a hybrid model in September, with online classes acting as a backup or alternative for overseas students. Even the region’s iron-clad travel restrictions loosened slightly for returning international students.
But third waves of COVID-19 have caused some East Asian university systems to take U-turns on those decisions, even though infection rates remain lower than those in the West.
Hong Kong was originally going to return to face-to-face teaching in September. But when a third wave began in July, all public universities backtracked to online-only classes.
Karen Grépin, an associate professor in the University of Hong Kong’s School of Public Health, said “as long as there is ongoing transmission of COVID-19 in communities, there is a risk that there will be transmission on campuses. Reopening universities and colleges will be particularly challenging, more so than schools, because campuses tend to draw students from a broader range of geographies -- from different states/provinces and even from around the world.”
Japan had also controlled the virus relatively well until July, when a record-high spike of 1,000 cases in a day was recorded.
The University of Tokyo said it was “constantly monitoring the situation.” Campus visitors were being asked to log their temperatures and physical symptoms via an online log and to report planned activities.
In South Korea, the Centers for Disease Control said the COVID situation was worse in August than it was in May.
Seoul National University has said elective and lecture-based courses will now be held online, while required or practice-based classes will be conducted on a hybrid model.
Read more by
Topics
College Pages
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
Popular Right Now
Michigan State president explains decision to call off in-person undergraduate instruction this fall
10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)
178,600 students registered for August SAT and are unable to take test
Advice for how to make Zoom classes energizing and community-building (opinion)
COVID-19 roundup: Pitt and Drexel extend remote instruction; Congress scrutinizes colleges and stude
Student affairs staff challenged by pandemic demands
Grad schools should halt doctoral admissions in the humanities for two years (opinion)
Women's journal submission rates continue to fall
How the shift to remote learning might affect students, instructors and colleges
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »