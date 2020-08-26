Print

Capital Campaign Watch: Allegheny, U of Arkansas, U of Montevallo

By

Scott Jaschik
August 26, 2020
 
  • Allegheny College has completed a five-year campaign, raising $202 million. The original goal was $200 million. More than $50 million was raised for scholarships.
  • University of Arkansas has raised $1.45 billion in an eight-year campaign. When the campaign started, the goal was $1 billion. Student scholarships and academic programs received 37 percent of gifts.
  • University of Montevallo has completed a $36.5 million campaign, over seven years. The campaign's original goal was $20 million.

Read more by

Scott Jaschik

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Inside Higher Ed Careres

Search Over 22,000 Jobs

Browse all jobs on Inside Higher Ed Careers »

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Running Numbers
or Running From Numbers?
Cases Spike at Universities Nationally
Offensive but Forgivable Joke
or Fireable Offense?

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Jerry Falwell Officially Resigns

ACT Cancels 2 International Test Administrations

College of the Desert Riled by Malware Attack

Academic Minute: Traumatic Brain Injuries

Report Sees Shift to Public Colleges During Pandemic

Ed Dept. Issues Final Distance Learning Rule

Popular Right Now

Major public universities haven't always been forthcoming with statistical modeling in fall reopenin

Cases spike at universities nationally

Missouri professor reassigned from teaching after comments to student from Wuhan

Professors describe their experiences in the COVID-19 classroom this fall

Strategies for teaching online and in person simultaneously (opinion)

Jerry Falwell Officially Resigns

Thoughts on Creating an Inclusive Environment in Online Classes

Zoom went down on the first day of class

What's Keeping Me Up at Night | Confessions of a Community College Dean

Back to Top