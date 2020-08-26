August 26, 2020
- Allegheny College has completed a five-year campaign, raising $202 million. The original goal was $200 million. More than $50 million was raised for scholarships.
- University of Arkansas has raised $1.45 billion in an eight-year campaign. When the campaign started, the goal was $1 billion. Student scholarships and academic programs received 37 percent of gifts.
- University of Montevallo has completed a $36.5 million campaign, over seven years. The campaign's original goal was $20 million.
