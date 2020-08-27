Topics
New Programs: Media and Technology, Sports Management, Health Sciences, Nursing, Pharmacy Technology, Cannabis Science, Biotechnology and Health Economics, Sales Management
August 27, 2020
- BerkleeNYC, the New York City campus of the Massachusetts colleges, is starting a master of arts in creative media and technology.
- California Lutheran University is starting a major in sports management.
- Clark State Community College, in Ohio, is starting an associate of applied science degree in health sciences.
- Johns Hopkins University is starting a dual doctor of nursing practice/master of public health program.
- Kellogg Community College is starting a 50-hour pharmacy technician program.
- Maryland University of Integrative Health is starting a postbaccalaureate certificate in cannabis science: therapeutics, product design and quality assurance.
- Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute is starting a major in biotechnology and health economics.
- Sacred Heart University is starting a minor in sales management.
- University of Detroit Mercy is starting an online emergency nurse practitioner certificate program for family nurse practitioners.
Read more by
Topics
College Pages
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
Popular Right Now
Teaching this fall is not 'glorified Skype'
Interest spikes in short-term, online credentials. Will it be sustained?
COVID-19 roundup: 6 percent of students at one college have disease; (some) data from Arizona State
Ways of Asking | Confessions of a Community College Dean
10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)
Promising results from early-college program in Massachusetts
Trump's claim about saving HBCUs was false, but his administration has largely backed sector
Practical advice for instructors faced with an abrupt move to online teaching (opinion)
How the shift to remote learning might affect students, instructors and colleges
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »