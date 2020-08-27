COVID-19 roundup: 6 percent of students at one college have disease; (some) data from Arizona State

A total of 447 people -- 427 of them students -- at Georgia College have contracted COVID-19, according to the college's public dashboard. That is more than 6 percent of the nearly 7,000 students at the public liberal arts institution.

Inside Higher Ed's reporting has not to date revealed any other campus with anywhere near that proportion of COVID-19 positivity among the student body.

To be clear, these are cumulative numbers and not the number of current positive cases. They do not reflect those students and employees who have recovered and completed their quarantine periods.

Omar Odeh, associate vice president for strategic communications at the college, said the large number of COVID-19 cases are "cumulative" and include "students and employees who have recovered and completed their quarantine periods." But the college's dashboard shows 391 cases reported in the last eight days, through Tuesday.

Faculty members at Georgia estimate that between a quarter and a third of Georgia College's students are in quarantine because of possible exposure to the coronavirus. Odeh did not respond to emails seeking confirmation of that estimate.

The college is scheduled to host an in-person student affairs event today, to the consternation of some professors.

Odeh said that the event, the Bobcat Marketplace, would "take place outdoors, masks will be required, and all CDC and Georgia Department of Public Health safety precautions will be followed and enforced."

Arizona State University has come under criticism in recent weeks for declining to publish data about the spread of COVID-19 among its 100,000-plus students and employees, citing privacy concerns. On Wednesday, the university responded -- partially.

In a message to the campus, President Michael Crow said that the university had test results from 32,729 students and employees and has "161 known positive cases within our community," including students and staff members on and off the campus.

Crow said he knew that there "has been and will continue to be interest in this number," and he committed to "regular updates about our COVID management strategy."

But in response to an inquiry from Inside Higher Ed, an Arizona State spokesman acknowledged via email that the university did not plan to "have a dashboard/website, etc. with a running total. But we will have regular updates on trends -- and we will be disclosing case counts in the future updates."

University officials have previously cited privacy concerns as a reason not to publish COVID-19 case data regularly, but experts have dismissed that as a valid reason not to publish information that is not personally identifiable.

Wednesday brought more major universities pulling back on or fully abandoning plans for on-campus instruction and living.