September 1, 2020
- Jacqueline Durst, kinesiology and recreation
- Dong Wook Huh, management
- Kenneth Levitt, management
- Janet Mattern, educational professions
New York Institute of Technology
- Nabi Sertac Artan, electrical and computer engineering
- Lissi Athanasiou-Krikelis, English
- Joshua Bienstock, human resource management
- Wenjia Li, computer science
- Giovanni Santamaria, architecture
- Shaya Sheikh, management science studies
University of Texas at San Antonio
- Samson Alva, economics
- Paul Ardoin, English
- Megan Augustyn, criminology and criminal justice
- Jennifer Beavers, music
- Martha Sidury Christiansen, bicultural-bilingual studies
- Langston Clark, education and human development
- Teja Guda, biomedical engineering
- Kathryn Henderson, bicultural-bilingual studies
- Shamshad Khan, communication
- Hyoung-gon Lee, biology
- Jessica Lloyd-Hazlett, counseling
- Ritu Mathur, political science and geography
- Kathryn Mayer, physics and astronomy
- Peyman Najafirad, information systems and cybersecurity
- Leslie Neely, educational psychology
- Lucinda Nevarez, social work
- Priya Prasad, mathematics
- Sarah Ullevig, coordinated program in dietetics
- Matthew Wanat, biology
- Zijun Wang, finance
