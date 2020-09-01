Print

Tenure Awarded at… Frostburg State, NYIT, U of Texas at San Antonio

By

Scott Jaschik
September 1, 2020
 

Frostburg State University

  • Jacqueline Durst, kinesiology and recreation
  • Dong Wook Huh, management
  • Kenneth Levitt, management
  • Janet Mattern, educational professions

New York Institute of Technology

  • Nabi Sertac Artan, electrical and computer engineering
  • Lissi Athanasiou-Krikelis, English
  • Joshua Bienstock, human resource management
  • Wenjia Li, computer science
  • Giovanni Santamaria, architecture
  • Shaya Sheikh, management science studies

University of Texas at San Antonio

  • Samson Alva, economics
  • Paul Ardoin, English
  • Megan Augustyn, criminology and criminal justice
  • Jennifer Beavers, music
  • Martha Sidury Christiansen, bicultural-bilingual studies
  • Langston Clark, education and human development
  • Teja Guda, biomedical engineering
  • Kathryn Henderson, bicultural-bilingual studies
  • Shamshad Khan, communication
  • Hyoung-gon Lee, biology
  • Jessica Lloyd-Hazlett, counseling
  • Ritu Mathur, political science and geography
  • Kathryn Mayer, physics and astronomy
  • Peyman Najafirad, information systems and cybersecurity
  • Leslie Neely, educational psychology
  • Lucinda Nevarez, social work
  • Priya Prasad, mathematics
  • Sarah Ullevig, coordinated program in dietetics
  • Matthew Wanat, biology
  • Zijun Wang, finance

Read more by

Scott Jaschik

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Inside Higher Ed Careres

Search Over 22,000 Jobs

Browse all jobs on Inside Higher Ed Careers »

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

For-Profits Fear a Biden Presidency
‘Precursor for the Fall’
Compliance Headache Turned PR Problem

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Liberty Retains Forensic Firm to Investigate Falwell's Tenure

CIC Report Reviews States' Tuition-Free College Programs

Site Collecting Endowment Managers' Diversity Data

Free Tuition for Children of Employees at Hormel Foods

Academic Minute: Anti-Asian Hate Incidents and COVID-19

New Database Tracks Reversals in Colleges' Fall Reopening Plans

Popular Right Now

For-profits see a lot riding on the elections

10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)

Summer enrollments declined sharply among Black undergraduates and at community colleges

Brown emails show frustration with Title IX agreement

COVID-19 roundup: pool parties, outbreaks in Iowa, new database

Author discusses new book on equity in science

Liberty Retains Forensic Firm to Investigate Falwell's Tenure

7 guidelines for effective teaching online

Professors plan to strike for racial justice

Back to Top