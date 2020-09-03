Topics
New Programs: Environmental Justice, IT Management, Art Therapy, Educational Leadership, Occupational Therapy, Organizational Leadership
September 3, 2020
- Adelphi University is starting a postgraduate certificate in environmental justice for social workers.
- Belhaven University is starting a master of science in information technology management.
- Bethel University, in Minnesota, is starting a B.A. in art therapy.
- Empire State College is starting an Ed.D. in educational leadership and change. This is the first doctoral degree at the college.
- Lincoln Memorial University is starting a doctor of occupational therapy program.
- Thomas Jefferson University is starting an M.S. in organizational leadership.
