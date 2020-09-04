September 4, 2020
- Pamela L. Alderman, former dean of the Bert Bradford School of Health Sciences and professor of nursing at the University of Charleston, in West Virginia, has been selected as president of Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College.
- James Coleman, provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs and professor of biological sciences at the University of Arkansas, has been named provost and executive vice chancellor at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.
- Natalie Harder, chancellor of South Louisiana Community College, has been chosen as president of Coker University, in South Carolina.
- Jeffrey Hennessy, professor of music and former dean of arts at Acadia University, in Nova Scotia, has been named provost and vice president academic and research at Mount Allison University, in New Brunswick, Canada.
- Anne F. Herzog, dean and professor of English for the School of Arts and Sciences at Springfield College, in Massachusetts, has been chosen as provost and vice president for academic affairs at the State University of New York at Plattsburgh.
- Cynthia Jackson-Elmoore, dean of the Honors College and professor at Michigan State University, has been appointed provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at California Polytechnic State University at San Luis Obispo.
- Chris Kuberski, executive vice president at Highland Community College, in Illinois, has been selected as president there.
- Lamont Repollet, New Jersey commissioner of education, has been named president of Kean University, also in New Jersey.
- Lynn Wells, associate vice president for students and teaching at MacEwan University, in Alberta, has been chosen as provost and vice president academic, at Brock University, in Ontario, Canada.
