September 10, 2020
- Victoria L. Bastecki-Perez, interim president of Montgomery County Community College, in Pennsylvania, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
- Jenn Capps, dean of the College of Professional Studies at Metropolitan State University of Denver, in Colorado, has been named provost and vice president for academic affairs at Humboldt State University, in California.
- James T. Dalton, dean and professor at the College of Pharmacy at the University of Michigan, has been chosen as executive vice president and provost of the University of Alabama.
- Cheryl Green, interim chancellor and vice chancellor of student affairs at the University of Wisconsin at Oshkosh, has been selected as president of Governors State University, in Illinois.
- Vernon B. Harper Jr., interim provost and vice president for academic affairs at California State University, Bakersfield, has been appointed to the job on a permanent basis.
- Kevin James, interim president of Morris Brown College, in Georgia, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
- Glenn Roquemore, former president of Irvine Valley College, in California, has been chosen as president of California Southern University.
- Steve Robinson, president of Owens Community College, in Ohio, has been appointed president of Lansing Community College, in Michigan.
- David Schejbal, vice president and chief of digital learning at Marquette University, in Wisconsin, has been selected as president of Excelsior College, in New York.
