September 11, 2020
California State University, Fresno
- Sankha Banerjee, mechanical engineering
- Jonathan Biggane, management
- Lisa Bryant, political science
- Steve Chung, mathematics
- Kimberly Coy, literacy, early, bilingual and special education
- Nancy Delich, social work education
- Dermot Donnelly-Hermosillo, chemistry
- Mihai Gherase, physics
- Melanie Hernandez, English
- Chadley James, criminology
- Todd Lone, agricultural business
- David Low, literacy, early, bilingual and special education
- Marat Markin, mathematics
- Emily Mason, music
- Steve McKeithen, music
- Lalita Oka, civil and geomatics engineering
- Steven Payne, psychology
- Scott Peterson, civil and geomatics engineering
- Sharlet Rafacz, psychology
- Aimee Rickman, child and family science
- Monica Rivera, physical therapy
- Rusty Robison, art and design
- James Rocha, philosophy
- Arezoo Sadrinezhad, civil and geomatics engineering
- Zhanna Sahatjian, management
- Dvera Saxton, anthropology
- Gitima Sharma, counselor education and rehabilitation
- Christopher Sullivan, sociology
- Katy Tarrant, animal sciences and agricultural education
- Tinneke Van Camp, criminology
- Deborah Walker, physical therapy
- Hui Harry Xia, finance and business law
- Mariya Yukhymenko, curriculum and instruction
University of Houston-Victoria
- Moira Baldwin, education, health professions and human development
- Joseph Locke, arts and sciences
- Saba Razvi, arts and sciences
- Wayne Smith, education, health professions and human development
- Liane Tanguay, arts and sciences
- Raymond Tucker, education, health professions and human development
- Sherry Vafa, education, health professions and human development
- Shannon Viola, arts and sciences
- Liping Wei, education, health professions and human development
