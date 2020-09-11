Print

Newly Tenured… at Fresno State, U of Houston-Victoria

Scott Jaschik
September 11, 2020
 

California State University, Fresno

  • Sankha Banerjee, mechanical engineering
  • Jonathan Biggane, management
  • Lisa Bryant, political science
  • Steve Chung, mathematics
  • Kimberly Coy, literacy, early, bilingual and special education
  • Nancy Delich, social work education
  • Dermot Donnelly-Hermosillo, chemistry
  • Mihai Gherase, physics
  • Melanie Hernandez, English
  • Chadley James, criminology
  • Todd Lone, agricultural business
  • David Low, literacy, early, bilingual and special education
  • Marat Markin, mathematics
  • Emily Mason, music
  • Steve McKeithen, music
  • Lalita Oka, civil and geomatics engineering
  • Steven Payne, psychology
  • Scott Peterson, civil and geomatics engineering
  • Sharlet Rafacz, psychology
  • Aimee Rickman, child and family science
  • Monica Rivera, physical therapy
  • Rusty Robison, art and design
  • James Rocha, philosophy
  • Arezoo Sadrinezhad, civil and geomatics engineering
  • Zhanna Sahatjian, management
  • Dvera Saxton, anthropology
  • Gitima Sharma, counselor education and rehabilitation
  • Christopher Sullivan, sociology
  • Katy Tarrant, animal sciences and agricultural education
  • Tinneke Van Camp, criminology
  • Deborah Walker, physical therapy
  • Hui Harry Xia, finance and business law
  • Mariya Yukhymenko, curriculum and instruction

University of Houston-Victoria

  • Moira Baldwin, education, health professions and human development
  • Joseph Locke, arts and sciences
  • Saba Razvi, arts and sciences
  • Wayne Smith, education, health professions and human development
  • Liane Tanguay, arts and sciences
  • Raymond Tucker, education, health professions and human development
  • Sherry Vafa, education, health professions and human development
  • Shannon Viola, arts and sciences
  • Liping Wei, education, health professions and human development

