New Programs: Theology, Health Information, Applied Nutrition, Arabic
September 15, 2020
- Cedarville University is starting two online master of arts programs, one in worship and theology and the other in biblical leadership.
- City University of New York's School of Professional Studies is launching a master of science in health information management.
- University of Kentucky is starting an online graduate certificate in applied nutrition and culinary medicine.
- Virginia Tech is starting a major in Arabic.
