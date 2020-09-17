Dutch education minister wants academics to have weekends

Topics

Print

Dutch Education Minster Wants Academics to Have Weekends

She says academics lack the downtime that they need and wants to shift the way universities are supported.

By

David Matthews for Times Higher Education
September 17, 2020
 

Academics should not be forced to squeeze their research into weekends and holidays, according to the Dutch education minister, who admitted that pressure on some researchers had become intolerable and that professional competition had gone “too far.”

Ingrid van Engelshoven wants to reduce stress and time pressure in academe by tipping the balance away from competitive grants and toward more stable support for universities, reversing a long-term research funding trend in the Netherlands and elsewhere.

Speaking to Times Higher Education in the Hague, she hoped that reforms to Dutch academe would mean that in five to 10 years, academics would be able to do their research “within normal working hours.”

“So you don’t have to skip your vacation, skip your weekend, because you’re busy all week with teaching your students, designing your online courses [or] … drafting your applications for grants,” she said.

Dutch academe has witnessed a rising tide of dissatisfaction over what some academics see as intolerable stress. Earlier this year, universities were reported to the country’s employment regulator over hundreds of complaints about “structural overtime,” leading to family problems and burnout.

Van Engelshoven, who has been in the post since 2017, acknowledged that rising student numbers, plus a switch to competitive rather than basic research funding, had created a situation where work pressure is “too high.”

“Competition is good among scientists, and we always have to keep some form of competition,” she said.

She added that “it has brought us a lot, but we went too far, so we really need a correction in the system.”

“What we see in the Netherlands is that we lost the balance between money for fundamental research at universities and money for research in competition,” she said. “We need to restore the balance.”

Since 2000, the amount of money dished out competitively has roughly tripled in the Netherlands, owing to both Dutch policy shifts and the emergence of the European Research Council. At the same time, grant success rates for the Netherlands Organization for Scientific Research (NWO) have fallen.

These trends have fed into a sense of crisis for the existing academic system -- and triggered a rethink of how academics should be incentivized.

Last year, Dutch universities and the NWO set out a number of ideas in a paper called "Room for Everyone’s Talent," hoping to reward academics better for their teaching, management and social impact, not just their research record. For example, they want doctoral students to be under less pressure to publish their work in journals simply to check a career box.

Still, universities say that without more state money, they can relieve only so much pressure from academics’ shoulders.

“I would say, put your money where your mouth is,” said Pieter Duisenberg, president of the Association of Universities in the Netherlands. The need to reapply endlessly for new grant funding meant that academics were “running from project to project,” he said.

According to the association, the per-student budget has dropped by a quarter over the past 15 years.

“That’s putting more and more pressure on staff,” Duisenberg said. Student education was nonnegotiable, he said -- but this meant that academics were forced to do their research on weekends.

Read more by

David Matthews for Times Higher Education

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Inside Higher Ed Careres

Search Over 22,000 Jobs

Browse all jobs on Inside Higher Ed Careers »

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

College Pages

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Big Ten Reverses Course
Outbreak Stresses Town-Gown Relations
in Wisconsin
Cautious Interest in College
Among Working Adults

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Professor Investigated for Participating in Scholar Strike

Survey Sheds Light on Sexual Violence in Canadian Higher Ed

Academic Minute: Spiritual Crusading

ITT Loan Servicer Agrees to Forgive $330 Million

Professor Who Questioned Student's Request Reinstated

Report Examines Years of Performance-Based Funding Studies

Popular Right Now

Big Ten reverses decision and will play fall football

Town-gown connections strained amid University of Wisconsin reopening in Madison

A professor reflects on how a Japanese student revealed a disturbing truth to him (opinion)

COVID-19 roundup: Colleges embrace various kinds of quarantine

Working adults increasingly interested in postsecondary education but more skeptical about its value

Dutch education minister wants academics to have weekends

Unrest and strikes hit University of Michigan

Faculty members struggle with burnout

10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)

Back to Top