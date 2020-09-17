Print

New Presidents or Provosts: Concordia U Chicago, Drew U, Ferris State U, Highland CC, Ohio Wesleyan U, Portland State U, San Diego Miramar College, U of North Carolina School of the Arts, Walla Walla CC

By

Doug Lederman
September 17, 2020
 
  • Erik Ankerberg, associate vice president for academics and professor of English at Concordia University Chicago, in Illinois, has been promoted to provost there.
  • Brian Cole, interim chancellor and former dean of the School of Music at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, has been named chancellor on a permanent basis.
  • Karlyn Crowley, interim assistant vice president for academic affairs and an English professor at St. Norbert College, in Wisconsin, has been selected as provost at Ohio Wesleyan University.
  • Robert Fleischman, vice president for strategic business, education and regional partnerships at Minnesota State University, Mankato, has been selected as provost and vice president for academic affairs at Ferris State University, in Michigan.
  • Chad Hickox, acting president of Walla Walla Community College, in Washington, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
  • Chris Kuberski, executive vice president at Highland Community College, in Illinois, has been appointed president there.
  • Jessica Lakin, associate provost for academic administration at Drew University, in New Jersey, has been promoted to provost there.
  • Stephen Percy, interim president of Portland State University, in Oregon, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
  • P. Wesley Lundburg, executive dean and CEO of the Ammerman Campus at Suffolk County Community College, in New York, has been chosen as president of San Diego Miramar College, in California.

Read more by

Doug Lederman

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Inside Higher Ed Careres

Search Over 22,000 Jobs

Browse all jobs on Inside Higher Ed Careers »

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

College Pages

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Big Ten Reverses Course
Outbreak Stresses Town-Gown Relations
in Wisconsin
Dutch Education Minster Wants Academics
to Have Weekends

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Professor Investigated for Participating in Scholar Strike

Survey Sheds Light on Sexual Violence in Canadian Higher Ed

Academic Minute: Spiritual Crusading

ITT Loan Servicer Agrees to Forgive $330 Million

Professor Who Questioned Student's Request Reinstated

Report Examines Years of Performance-Based Funding Studies

Popular Right Now

Big Ten reverses decision and will play fall football

Town-gown connections strained amid University of Wisconsin reopening in Madison

A professor reflects on how a Japanese student revealed a disturbing truth to him (opinion)

COVID-19 roundup: Colleges embrace various kinds of quarantine

Working adults increasingly interested in postsecondary education but more skeptical about its value

Dutch education minister wants academics to have weekends

Unrest and strikes hit University of Michigan

Faculty members struggle with burnout

10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)

Back to Top