September 17, 2020
- Erik Ankerberg, associate vice president for academics and professor of English at Concordia University Chicago, in Illinois, has been promoted to provost there.
- Brian Cole, interim chancellor and former dean of the School of Music at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, has been named chancellor on a permanent basis.
- Karlyn Crowley, interim assistant vice president for academic affairs and an English professor at St. Norbert College, in Wisconsin, has been selected as provost at Ohio Wesleyan University.
- Robert Fleischman, vice president for strategic business, education and regional partnerships at Minnesota State University, Mankato, has been selected as provost and vice president for academic affairs at Ferris State University, in Michigan.
- Chad Hickox, acting president of Walla Walla Community College, in Washington, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
- Chris Kuberski, executive vice president at Highland Community College, in Illinois, has been appointed president there.
- Jessica Lakin, associate provost for academic administration at Drew University, in New Jersey, has been promoted to provost there.
- Stephen Percy, interim president of Portland State University, in Oregon, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
- P. Wesley Lundburg, executive dean and CEO of the Ammerman Campus at Suffolk County Community College, in New York, has been chosen as president of San Diego Miramar College, in California.
