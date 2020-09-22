Topics
New Programs: Organizational Leadership, Counselor Education, Health and Wellness, Therapeutic Yoga, Interdisciplinary Data Science, Cybersecurity
September 22, 2020
- Chowan University is starting a master of arts in organizational leadership.
- Denver Seminary is starting a Ph.D. in counselor education and supervision.
- Gordon State College, in Georgia, is starting B.S. in health and wellness.
- Maryland University of Integrative Health is starting a post-master's certificate in therapeutic yoga practices.
- Nevada State College is starting a B.S. in interdisciplinary data science.
- Rider University is starting an online master's in cybersecurity.
