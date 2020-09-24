- David Hoferer, biology/environmental science
- Daniel Jung, biology
- Sergio Arispe, animal and rangeland sciences
- Harold Bae, biological and population health sciences
- Joe Baio, chemical, biological and environmental engineering
- Kevin Bladon, forest engineering, resources and management
- Rakesh Bobba, electrical engineering and computer science
- Wesley Brewer, arts and communication
- Xiaohui Chang, business
- Lizhong Chen, electrical engineering and computer science
- Sam Cho, business
- Erdem Coleri, civil and construction engineering
- Simon de Szoeke, earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences
- Jeremiah Dung, botany and plant pathology
- Nicholas Dybek, writing, literature and film
- Bryan Endress, animal and rangeland sciences
- Brian Fronk, mechanical, industrial and manufacturing engineering
- Violetta Gerasymenko, business
- Andrew Gerkey, language, culture and society
- Michael Giamellaro, education
- Liang Huang, electrical engineering and computer science
- Veronica Irvin, social and behavioral health sciences
- Stephanie Jenkins, history, philosophy and religion
- Matthew Johnston, electrical engineering and computer science
- Meg Kawchuk, forest ecosystems and society
- David Kling, applied economics
- Kelsy Kretschmer, public policy
- Rena Lauer, history, philosophy and religion
- Sam Logan, biological and population health sciences
- Kristen Macuga, psychological science
- Elizabeth Marino, language, culture and society
- Rory Mc Donnell, crop and soil science
- Kelly McElroy, libraries and press
- Amber Moore, crop and soil science
- Amir Nayyeri, electrical engineering and computer science
- Kyle Niemeyer, mechanical, industrial and manufacturing engineering
- Matt Orr, integrative biology
- Christopher Parrish, civil and construction engineering
- Ted Paterson, business
- Mariapaola Riggio, wood science and engineering
- Sarah Rothenberg, biological and population health sciences
- Gaurav Sahay, pharmaceutical sciences
- John Schuna, biological and population health sciences
- Catalina Segura, forest engineering, resources and management
- R. Kipp Shearman, earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences
- Jun Shin, arts and communication
- Kerry Skarbakka, arts and communication
- Arash Termehchy, electrical engineering and computer science
- Paul Thompson, public policy
- Susan Tilton, environmental and molecular toxicology
- Leigh Torres, fisheries and wildlife
- Katy Townsend, clinical sciences
- Megan Ward, writing, literature and film
Read more by
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
Popular Right Now
The importance of aligning your career with your core values (essay)
Scott Atlas, White House adviser on coronavirus, threatens to sue colleagues back at Stanford
Undergraduate enrollment falls by 2.5 percent, community college enrollment by 7.5 percent
New Cal State chancellor will be first native Californian and first Mexican American in position
Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?
HBCUs experiencing better student compliance with pandemic restrictions than other institutions
7 Answers to 7 Questions About Online Education From a Japanese Media Company | Learning Innovation
10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)
Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »