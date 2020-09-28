Print

New Presidents or Provosts: Association of Jesuit Colleges and Universities, Bennington College, De Anza College, Jackson State CC, Purchase College, Spartanburg CC, Trent U, U of California Merced, Wabash College, Wentworth Institute of Technology

  • Scott Feller, dean of the college and professor of chemistry at Wabash College, in Indiana, has been named president there.
  • Reverend Michael J. Garanzini, S.J., secretary for higher education of the Society of Jesus, has been chosen as president of the Association of Jesuit Colleges and Universities, in Washington, D.C.
  • Lloyd A. Holmes, vice president of student services at Monroe Community College, in New York, has been selected as president of De Anza College, in California.
  • Michael Khan, dean of human kinetics at the University of Windsor, in Ontario, has been appointed provost and vice president academic at Trent University, also in Ontario.
  • Ian Lapp, dean of the Undergraduate School at Babson College, in Massachusetts, has been named senior vice president for academic affairs and provost at Wentworth Institute of Technology, also in Massachusetts.
  • Michael Mikota, president of Central Carolina Technical College, in South Carolina, has been chosen as president of Spartanburg Community College, also in South Carolina.
  • Juan Sánchez Muñoz, president of the University of Houston Downtown, in Texas, has been appointed chancellor of the University of California, Merced.
  • Milagros (Milly) Peña, dean of the College of Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences at the University of California, Riverside, has been selected as president of Purchase College, part of the State University of New York.
  • George J. Pimentel, vice president of academic affairs at Volunteer State Community College, in Tennessee, has been chosen as president of Jackson State Community College, also in Tennessee.
  • Laura R. Walker, former president of New York Public Radio, has been named president of Bennington College, in Vermont.

