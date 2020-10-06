October 6, 2020
- Maria Campero, world languages, literatures and cultures
- Kerry Duvall, economics and business administration
- Francis Grice, political science
- Jason Scullion, environmental studies
- Elizabeth Tyler, philosophy
- Alessandro Giardino, modern languages
- Mark Sturges, English
- Angela Sweigart-Gallagher, performance and communication arts
- Erin Callahan, English
- Jonathan Campbell, psychology
- Scott Eldredge, communication
- Heather Mae Erickson, art and design
- Amy Fagan, geosciences and natural resources
- Robert Ferguson, history
- Frank Forcino, geosciences and natural resources
- Benjamin Francis-Fallon, history
- Elizabeth Graves, human services
- Sur Ah Han, social work
- Brandi Hinnant-Crawford, human services
- Ian Jeffress, music
- Yee Kao, chemistry and physics
- Matt Meier, psychology
- Amy Murphy-Nugen, social work
- Charles Parrish, marketing, entrepreneurship, sport management and hospitality and tourism
- Nicholas Passalacqua, anthropology and sociology
- April Perry, human services
- Robert Pierce, engineering and technology
- April Tallant, health sciences
- Jamie Wallen, chemistry and physics
- Robert Youker, biology
