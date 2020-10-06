Print

Newly Tenured… at McDaniel, St. Lawrence, Western Carolina

Scott Jaschik
October 6, 2020
 

McDaniel College

  • Maria Campero, world languages, literatures and cultures
  • Kerry Duvall, economics and business administration
  • Francis Grice, political science
  • Jason Scullion, environmental studies
  • Elizabeth Tyler, philosophy

St. Lawrence University

  • Alessandro Giardino, modern languages
  • Mark Sturges, English
  • Angela Sweigart-Gallagher, performance and communication arts

Western Carolina University

  • Erin Callahan, English
  • Jonathan Campbell, psychology
  • Scott Eldredge, communication
  • Heather Mae Erickson, art and design
  • Amy Fagan, geosciences and natural resources
  • Robert Ferguson, history
  • Frank Forcino, geosciences and natural resources
  • Benjamin Francis-Fallon, history
  • Elizabeth Graves, human services
  • Sur Ah Han, social work
  • Brandi Hinnant-Crawford, human services
  • Ian Jeffress, music
  • Yee Kao, chemistry and physics
  • Matt Meier, psychology
  • Amy Murphy-Nugen, social work
  • Charles Parrish, marketing, entrepreneurship, sport management and hospitality and tourism
  • Nicholas Passalacqua, anthropology and sociology
  • April Perry, human services
  • Robert Pierce, engineering and technology
  • April Tallant, health sciences
  • Jamie Wallen, chemistry and physics
  • Robert Youker, biology

