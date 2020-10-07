Topics
New Programs: Engineering, Higher Education, Herbal Products, Architecture
October 7, 2020
- Alvernia University is starting majors in electrical, industrial and mechanical engineering.
- Boston College is starting a part-time executive Ed.D. in higher education.
- Maryland University of Integrative Health is starting a master of science in herbal product design and manufacture.
- New York Institute of Technology has added two architecture master's programs: a master of science in architecture computational technologies program and a master of science in architecture, health and design.
Read more by
Topics
College Pages
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
Popular Right Now
University of New Hampshire suspends professor amid investigation into online persona
The hidden yet rising expenses of teaching remotely during the pandemic (opinion)
The benefits of an academics-only college (opinion)
Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education
Wellness and Mental Health in 2020 Online Learning
How the shift to remote learning might affect students, instructors and colleges
An author apologizes for an Inside Higher Ed article he recently wrote (opinion)
Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »