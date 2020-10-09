October 9, 2020
- J. B. Buxton, founder of Education Innovations Group, in North Carolina, has been named president of Durham Technical Community College, also in North Carolina.
- Matt Draud, dean of the College of Arts and Science at Siena Heights University, in Michigan, has been chosen as vice president of academic affairs and dean of the faculty at McMurry University, in Texas.
- Christopher English, vice president of economic and workforce development at Blue Ridge Community College, in North Carolina, has been selected as president of Southeastern Community College, in Connecticut.
- Jeffrey Gibson, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Wesley College, in Delaware, has been appointed provost and vice president for academic affairs at East Central University, in Oklahoma.
- Kristina M. Johnson, chancellor of the State University of New York system, has been named president of Ohio State University.
- Lori Schroeder, provost and dean of the college and professor of English at Franklin College, in Indiana, has been appointed provost of California State University Maritime Academy.
- Molly Smith, interim provost at Stonehill College, in Massachusetts, has been chosen as provost at Thomas More University, in Kentucky.
- Ken Trzaska, president of Seward County Community College, in Kansas, has been selected as president of Lewis and Clark Community College, in Illinois.
- Lori E. Varlotta, president of Hiram College, in Ohio, has been appointed president of California Lutheran University.
- John Zomchick, vice provost for faculty affairs at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, has been named provost and senior vice chancellor there.
- Leah Zuidema, vice president for online and graduate education at Dordt University, in Iowa, has been promoted to vice president for academic affairs there.
Read more by
Topics
College Pages
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
Popular Right Now
Female academics saw their own experiences with #manterrupting in this week's vice presidential deba
Author discusses his book on leaving academia
10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)
Many colleges publish COVID dashboards, but there's no uniform standard for public reporting
Missouri Valley College students fear being on campus
Practical advice for instructors faced with an abrupt move to online teaching (opinion)
A professor's wife describes how little things have changed over the past 100 years (opinion)
New presidents or provosts: Cal Lutheran Cal Maritime Dordt Durham East Central Lewis and Clark McMu
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »