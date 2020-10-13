Print

Capital Campaign Watch: Indiana U, Norwich, U California Davis, U Wisconsin Superior

Scott Jaschik
October 13, 2020
 

Starting Off:

  • Norwich University is launching a three-year campaign to raise $28 million. Major priorities of the campaign are scholarships, technology endowment, academic enhancement and planned giving.
  • University of California, Davis, is starting a campaign to raise $2 billion by 2024. The university raised $1.2 billion in the quiet phase of the campaign.
  • University of Wisconsin at Superior has launched a campaign to raise $20 million. Already, the university has raised 70 percent of its goal.

Finishing Up:

  • Indiana University has finished a five-year campaign in which it raised $3.9 billion. The original goal was $2.5 billion. The campaign resulted in 5,800 undergraduate scholarships and graduate fellowships -- a 45.4 percent increase over the total created during the university's entire 190-year history before the campaign.

