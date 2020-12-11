December 11, 2020
- Michael T. Benson, president of Eastern Kentucky University, has been chosen as president of Coastal Carolina University, in South Carolina.
- Patrice Caldwell, interim chancellor of Eastern New Mexico University, has been appointed to the job on a permanent basis.
- Joseph I. Castro, president of California State University at Fresno, has been named chancellor of the California State University system.
- Margo DelliCarpini, vice provost for strategic educational partnerships and dean of the College of Education and Human Development at the University of Texas at San Antonio, has been named chancellor of Pennsylvania State University's Abington campus.
- Jay Hartzell, dean of the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin, has been selected as president there.
- Mika Nash, executive vice president for academic affairs at American International College, in Massachusetts, has been chosen as provost and vice president for academic and student affairs at Rosemont College, in Pennsylvania.
- Towuanna Porter Brannon, vice president of student services at Mitchell Community College, in North Carolina, has been appointed president of Thomas Nelson Community College, in Virginia.
- Brian Sandoval, former governor of Nevada, has been named president of the University of Nevada at Reno.
- Omar Torres, associate vice president of academic affairs and services at College of the Canyons, in California, has been promoted to chief instructional officer there.
- Jermaine Whirl, vice president for learning and workforce development and vice president for economic development and corporate training at Greenville Technical College in South Carolina, has been appointed president of Augusta Technical College, in Georgia.
