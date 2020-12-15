Print

Capital Campaign Watch: Bethel, Des Moines U, U of Massachusetts at Lowell

Scott Jaschik
Starting Off:

  • Bethel University, in Minnesota, has started a two-year campaign to raise $150.5 million. The campaign will focus on building programs in science, engineering and health care and "continuing to develop a robust COVID-19 response." The university has already raised $115 million.

Going for More:

  • Des Moines University, two years into a campaign scheduled to end in 2024, has raised the total it is seeking from $25 million to $50 million.

Finishing Up:

  • University of Massachusetts at Lowell has raised $165 million in a seven-year campaign. The original goal was $125 million. Priorities have been scholarships, facility modernization, teaching and research.

Scott Jaschik

