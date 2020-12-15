Starting Off:
- Bethel University, in Minnesota, has started a two-year campaign to raise $150.5 million. The campaign will focus on building programs in science, engineering and health care and "continuing to develop a robust COVID-19 response." The university has already raised $115 million.
Going for More:
- Des Moines University, two years into a campaign scheduled to end in 2024, has raised the total it is seeking from $25 million to $50 million.
Finishing Up:
-
University of Massachusetts at Lowell has raised $165 million in a seven-year campaign. The original goal was $125 million. Priorities have been scholarships, facility modernization, teaching and research.
Read more by
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
Popular Right Now
What do new projections of high school graduates mean for colleges and universities?
More high school graduates through 2025, but pool still shrinks afterward
'Draconian' contract proposals in Connecticut
U of Texas will stop using controversial algorithm to evaluate Ph.D. applicants
Guest Post: The Strange Case of the Exploding Student Workload | Just Visiting
10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)
An Alternative Version of Performance-Based Funding | Confessions of a Community College Dean
The Missing 4th R | Higher Ed Gamma
What Community Colleges Need Right Now! | University of Venus
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »