Tenured professors win court battle against community college that terminated them

In 2016, 27 tenured faculty members at John A. Logan Community College in Illinois were laid off. The following year, seven of those faculty members sued the Board of Trustees, arguing that the college replaced them with adjuncts in violation of the Illinois Public Community College Act. Last month, the Illinois Supreme Court sided with the faculty.

The decision is a rare win for tenured faculty, who have seen their power and job protections erode in recent years. Numerous institutions have laid off faculty members this year, and at some, administrators have all but stated the professors will be replaced with adjuncts, who are cheaper to employ.

The decision won't affect professors outside Illinois or those working for four-year institutions, but it sets a precedent that a community college in the state cannot lay off full-time faculty members to replace them with adjuncts.

Much of the Illinois Supreme Court case rested on interpretation of a few words in the law. The Public Community College Act stipulates that laid-off faculty members shall have preferred right of reappointment for about two years for positions they are qualified for, “provided that no non-tenure faculty member or other employee with less seniority shall be employed to render a service which a tenured faculty member is competent to render.”

The majority opinion held that “other employees with less seniority” includes adjunct instructors. The dissenting opinion argued, in part, that because adjuncts cannot accrue any seniority at all, the clause does not refer to them.

“As I argued and the majority found, no seniority is less than some seniority,” said Loretta Haggard, a lawyer for the faculty members. “To say that someone isn’t capable of earning seniority and therefore they don’t fall within the definition of someone who has less seniority doesn’t really make sense.”

The plaintiffs alleged that during the 2016-17 academic year, the Board of Trustees employed adjuncts to teach their classes, even when enough work existed to employ them directly. In the four years since the layoffs, all seven of the professors were recalled to their positions, making the case more about back pay and a precedent than about reinstatement.

“Plaintiffs were discharged because the board decided to reduce the number of faculty members that the college employed, not because the board disputed their competence to teach the courses,” the majority wrote. “Thus, we conclude that the board employed adjunct instructors -- other employees with less seniority than plaintiffs -- to render a service, namely, to teach a course or courses, that plaintiffs were competent to render, in violation of section 3B-5 of the Act.”

Haggard and her firm, Schuchat Cook & Werner, worked with the Illinois Education Association with the intention of bringing the case to the Illinois Supreme Court and challenging a 1987 appeals court decision that had asserted the legality of the practice.

“Today’s decision further proves unions are necessary and that their work to help protect educator and worker jobs is essential to the greater good,” the firm wrote in a statement. “Because of the union’s work on the plaintiffs’ behalf, the high-quality education Illinois students receive at community colleges will be preserved by ensuring talented, experienced full-time faculty will remain in the classroom.”

In 2016, when the faculty were originally dismissed, the college cited the Illinois budget impasse -- a years-long crisis wherein the state did not have a complete budget -- and a resulting $7 million gap as the reasons for the cuts, which also affected staff and nontenured faculty. Students and employees protested the cuts, but the board voted for them 7 to 1. The chair of the board was accused of intimidating the lone dissenter, a student trustee, when he brandished documents about her past legal troubles during the board meeting, The Southern Illinoisan reported.

Officials at John A. Logan Community College and their legal team did not respond to requests for comment. The Illinois Community College Board declined to comment, deferring to the college.