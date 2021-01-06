Print

New Presidents or Provosts: Bow Valley College, California State U-East Bay, California State U-Northridge, Case Western Reserve U, Florida Gulf Coast U, King's College London, State U of New York-Old Westbury, Western Carolina U, Wilmington College

Doug Lederman
  • Trevor M. Bates, chief academic officer at Mercy College of Ohio, has been selected as president of Wilmington College, also in Ohio.
  • Erika D. Beck, president of California State University, Channel Islands, has been selected as president of California State University, Northridge.
  • Eric W. Kaler, former president of the University of Minnesota, has been appointed president of Case Western Reserve University, in Ohio.
  • Shitij Kapur, dean and assistant vice chancellor (health) for the Faculty of Medicine, Dentistry and Health Sciences at the University of Melbourne, in Australia, has been appointed president and principal of King's College London, in Britain.
  • Misheck Mwaba, vice president of academics at Bow Valley College, in Alberta, has been promoted to president there.
  • Mark Rieger, dean of the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Delaware, has been chosen as executive vice president and provost at Florida Gulf Coast University.
  • Cathy A. Sandeen, chancellor of the University of Alaska at Anchorage, has been appointed president of California State University, East Bay.
  • Timothy E. Sams, vice president for student affairs at Prairie View A&M University, in Texas, has been named president of the State University of New York Old Westbury.
  • Richard Starnes, interim provost and chief academic officer at Western Carolina University, in North Carolina, has been named provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs there on a permanent basis.

