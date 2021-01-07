January 7, 2021
Starting Out
- Austin Peay State University is starting a campaign to raise $65 million for student success initiatives by the end of 2021.
Finishing Up
- Elizabethtown College raised $74.5 million in a campaign that started in 2016. The original goal was $60 million.
- Mount St. Mary's University, in Maryland, has raised $33.9 million in a campaign that launched in 2018. The original goal for the campaign was $30 million.
