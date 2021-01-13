Print

New Presidents or Provosts: Bevill State CC, Concorde Career Colleges, Marian U, Olin College of Engineering, Snead State CC, SUNY Upstate Medical U, SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, Lurleen Wallace CC, Waukesha County Technical College

Doug Lederman
January 13, 2021
 
  • Richard Barnhouse, vice president of student services and enrollment management at State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota, has been named president of Waukesha County Technical College, in Wisconsin.
  • Mantosh Dewan, interim president of Upstate Medical University, part of the State University of New York system, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
  • Jami Frazier, president and COO at Concorde Career Colleges, in Kansas, has been promoted to CEO there.
  • Joel Hagood, superintendent of Walker County Schools, in Alabama, has been chosen as president of Bevill State Community College, also in Alabama.
  • Brock Kelley, interim president of Lurleen B. Wallace Community College, in Alabama, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
  • Joanie Mahoney, chief operating officer at SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, has been promoted to president there.
  • Michelle Majewski, interim president of Marian University, in Indiana, has been appointed to the position on a permanent basis.
  • Mark Somerville, interim provost at Olin College of Engineering, in Massachusetts, has been named provost and dean of faculty there.
  • Joe Whitmore, interim president of Snead State Community College, in Alabama, has been appointed to the job on a permanent basis.

Doug Lederman

