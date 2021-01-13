January 13, 2021
- Richard Barnhouse, vice president of student services and enrollment management at State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota, has been named president of Waukesha County Technical College, in Wisconsin.
- Mantosh Dewan, interim president of Upstate Medical University, part of the State University of New York system, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
- Jami Frazier, president and COO at Concorde Career Colleges, in Kansas, has been promoted to CEO there.
- Joel Hagood, superintendent of Walker County Schools, in Alabama, has been chosen as president of Bevill State Community College, also in Alabama.
- Brock Kelley, interim president of Lurleen B. Wallace Community College, in Alabama, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
- Joanie Mahoney, chief operating officer at SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, has been promoted to president there.
- Michelle Majewski, interim president of Marian University, in Indiana, has been appointed to the position on a permanent basis.
- Mark Somerville, interim provost at Olin College of Engineering, in Massachusetts, has been named provost and dean of faculty there.
- Joe Whitmore, interim president of Snead State Community College, in Alabama, has been appointed to the job on a permanent basis.
