Print

New Presidents or Provosts: American River College, College of Alameda, Iowa Western CC, Jackson State U, Laney College, McDowell Technical CC, Miami Dade College, Naval Postgraduate School, U of Waterloo, Western Illinois U

By

Doug Lederman
January 18, 2021
 
  • Rudy Besikof, interim president of Laney College, in California, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
  • Melanie Dixon, associate vice chancellor of educational services and student success at the Los Rios Community College District, in California, has been selected as president of American River College, also in California.
  • Scott Gartner, director of the School of International Affairs at Pennsylvania State University, has been appointed provost and academic dean at Naval Postgraduate School, in California.
  • Vivek Goel, vice president of research and innovation at the University of Toronto, in Ontario, has been named president and vice chancellor of the University of Waterloo, also in Ontario.
  • Guiyou Huang, president of Edinboro University of Pennsylvania, has been selected as president of Western Illinois University.
  • Thomas Hudson, acting president of Jackson State University, in Mississippi, has been appointed to the job on a permanent basis.
  • Nathaniel Jones III, vice president of business services at Moreno Valley College, in California, has been named president of the College of Alameda, also in California.
  • Daniel P. Kinney, president of Iowa Central Community College, has been appointed president of Iowa Western Community College.
  • Brian S. Merritt, vice president at Central Carolina Community College, in North Carolina, has been named president of McDowell Technical Community College, also in North Carolina.
  • Madeline Pumariega, executive vice president and provost at Tallahassee Community College, in Florida, has been chosen as president of Miami Dade College, also in Florida.

Read more by

Doug Lederman

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Search Over 22,000 Jobs

Browse all jobs on Inside Higher Ed Careers »

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

College Pages

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education
More Influence for Science
Private College Worries

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Caltech Removes Names of 6 Eugenics Supporters From Buildings

Minnesota Halts Ph.D. Admissions in 12 Departments

UC San Diego Sees Surge in COVID-19

Board Backs Utah State President

President Rescinds Order on What Student Paper Can Do

Maryland Settles With Parents of Dead Football Player

Popular Right Now

Oregon says professor must drop her pay discrimination claims if she wants to retire

Search to find how much funding your college or university will receive in the new round of COVID-19

Advice for students so they don't sound silly in emails (essay)

Becoming American

New Stanford Prison Experiment revelations question findings

10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)

Wellness and Mental Health in 2020 Online Learning

Higher Education Events Calendar & People

Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education

Back to Top