January 18, 2021
- Rudy Besikof, interim president of Laney College, in California, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
- Melanie Dixon, associate vice chancellor of educational services and student success at the Los Rios Community College District, in California, has been selected as president of American River College, also in California.
- Scott Gartner, director of the School of International Affairs at Pennsylvania State University, has been appointed provost and academic dean at Naval Postgraduate School, in California.
- Vivek Goel, vice president of research and innovation at the University of Toronto, in Ontario, has been named president and vice chancellor of the University of Waterloo, also in Ontario.
- Guiyou Huang, president of Edinboro University of Pennsylvania, has been selected as president of Western Illinois University.
- Thomas Hudson, acting president of Jackson State University, in Mississippi, has been appointed to the job on a permanent basis.
- Nathaniel Jones III, vice president of business services at Moreno Valley College, in California, has been named president of the College of Alameda, also in California.
- Daniel P. Kinney, president of Iowa Central Community College, has been appointed president of Iowa Western Community College.
- Brian S. Merritt, vice president at Central Carolina Community College, in North Carolina, has been named president of McDowell Technical Community College, also in North Carolina.
- Madeline Pumariega, executive vice president and provost at Tallahassee Community College, in Florida, has been chosen as president of Miami Dade College, also in Florida.
Read more by
College Pages
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
Popular Right Now
Oregon says professor must drop her pay discrimination claims if she wants to retire
Search to find how much funding your college or university will receive in the new round of COVID-19
Advice for students so they don't sound silly in emails (essay)
New Stanford Prison Experiment revelations question findings
10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)
Wellness and Mental Health in 2020 Online Learning
Higher Education Events Calendar & People
Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »