Topics
New Programs: Education, New Media, Molecular Biology, Athletic Training, Public Health, Instructional Design, Event Management, Data Science
January 19, 2021
- Andrew College, in Georgia, is starting a bachelor of science in elementary education.
- Concordia College, in New York, is adding a bachelor of science in new media communications and digital production.
- Coppin State University is starting a master's of science in applied molecular biology and biochemistry.
- Logan University is starting a master's of athletic training program.
- Sam Houston State University is starting a master of public health.
- Southern Nazarene University is starting an online master’s degree in instructional design and technology.
- Temple University is starting a B.S. in event and entertainment management.
- University of North Carolina at Charlotte is starting a B.S. in data science.
