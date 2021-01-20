January 20, 2021
- Melinda Arnold, provost at Montana State University Billings, has been appointed provost and vice president for academic affairs at Texas A&M University Texarkana.
- W. Franklin Evans, president of Voorhees College, in South Carolina, has been selected as president of West Liberty University, in West Virginia.
- Lena Hill, dean of the college and professor of English and Africana studies at Washington and Lee University, in Virginia, has been promoted to provost there.
- Tiffany Hunter, vice president of academic affairs at Clark State Community College, in Ohio, has been promoted to provost there.
- Amber Knoettgen, interim president of Cloud County Community College, in Kansas, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
- Kirk Overstreet, assistant provost for instruction at the College of DuPage, in Illinois, has been chosen as president of John A. Logan College, also in Illinois.
- Darrin Q. Rankin, chief student affairs officer and vice president of student success at Lone Star College Kingwood, in Texas, has been appointed regional vice president of Western Governors University and chancellor of WGU Texas.
- Angela Salas, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Framingham State University, in Massachusetts, has been selected as vice president for academic affairs and academic dean at Edgewood College, in Wisconsin.
- Reverend Brian J. Shanley, former president of Providence College, in Rhode Island, has been appointed president of St. John's University, in New York.
Read more by
College Pages
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
Popular Right Now
Historians: Trump administration's report on U.S. history belongs in the trash
College Board kills Subject Tests and SAT Essay
New research brief looks at how pandemic has upset the status quo for placement tests
Zoom Fatigue: What We Have Learned
Lessons learned during the pandemic about how to teach flipped classes most effectively (opinion)
Higher Education Events Calendar & People
Author discusses her new book on first-generation students at Harvard and Georgetown
Biden selects Miguel Cardona as education secretary
Strategies for teaching online and in person simultaneously (opinion)
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »