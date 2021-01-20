Print

New Presidents or Provosts: Clark State CC, Cloud County CC, Edgewood College, John A. Logan College, St. John's U, Texas A&M U-Texarkana, Washington and Lee U, West Liberty U, Western Governors U-Texas

  • Melinda Arnold, provost at Montana State University Billings, has been appointed provost and vice president for academic affairs at Texas A&M University Texarkana.
  • W. Franklin Evans, president of Voorhees College, in South Carolina, has been selected as president of West Liberty University, in West Virginia.
  • Lena Hill, dean of the college and professor of English and Africana studies at Washington and Lee University, in Virginia, has been promoted to provost there.
  • Tiffany Hunter, vice president of academic affairs at Clark State Community College, in Ohio, has been promoted to provost there.
  • Amber Knoettgen, interim president of Cloud County Community College, in Kansas, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
  • Kirk Overstreet, assistant provost for instruction at the College of DuPage, in Illinois, has been chosen as president of John A. Logan College, also in Illinois.
  • Darrin Q. Rankin, chief student affairs officer and vice president of student success at Lone Star College Kingwood, in Texas, has been appointed regional vice president of Western Governors University and chancellor of WGU Texas.
  • Angela Salas, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Framingham State University, in Massachusetts, has been selected as vice president for academic affairs and academic dean at Edgewood College, in Wisconsin.
  • Reverend Brian J. Shanley, former president of Providence College, in Rhode Island, has been appointed president of St. John's University, in New York.

