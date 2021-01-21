January 21, 2021
Washington University in St. Louis
- Opeolu M. Adeoye, emergency medicine
- David S. Ahn, economics
- Yin Cao, surgery
- Katherine C. Fuh, obstetrics and gynecology
- Nicolae B. Gârleanu, finance
- Nupam P. Mahajan, surgery
- David J. Pagliarini, cell biology and physiology
- Linda J. Richards, neuroscience
- Yong Wang, obstetrics and gynecology
- Peng Yuan, cell biology and physiology
- Mohamed A. Zayed, surgery
- Jeremy Cone, psychology
- Christine DeLucia, history
- Matthew Gibson, economics
- Lama Nassif, comparative literature
- Christina Simko, sociology
- Owen Thompson, economics
- Emily Vasiliauskas, English
- Zachary Wadsworth, music
