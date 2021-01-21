Print

Tenure Awarded at Washington U, Williams College

Scott Jaschik
Washington University in St. Louis

  • Opeolu M. Adeoye, emergency medicine
  • David S. Ahn, economics
  • Yin Cao, surgery
  • Katherine C. Fuh, obstetrics and gynecology
  • Nicolae B. Gârleanu, finance
  • Nupam P. Mahajan, surgery
  • David J. Pagliarini, cell biology and physiology
  • Linda J. Richards, neuroscience
  • Yong Wang, obstetrics and gynecology
  • Peng Yuan, cell biology and physiology
  • Mohamed A. Zayed, surgery

Williams College

  • Jeremy Cone, psychology
  • Christine DeLucia, history
  • Matthew Gibson, economics
  • Lama Nassif, comparative literature
  • Christina Simko, sociology
  • Owen Thompson, economics
  • Emily Vasiliauskas, English
  • Zachary Wadsworth, music

Scott Jaschik

