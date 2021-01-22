Australian study examines impact of pandemic on scientists

Print

Scientists Urged to Change Out of Pajamas

Survey of Australian researchers also reveals unusual problems associated with working from home, including sleepwalkers gatecrashing Zoom calls.

By

Jack Grove for Times Higher Education
January 22, 2021
 

Academics who are tempted to remain in pajamas during the working day should think again, says an Australian study that has linked the practice to a deterioration in mental health.

With many scholars facing another lengthy period of working from home, a paper published in the Medical Journal of Australia has warned that those who stay in bedroom attire are twice as likely to report a worsened state of mental health.

According to the study, which drew on a survey of medical researchers in Sydney during the first COVID-19 lockdown from late April to mid-May last year, some 60 percent of scientists admitted wearing pajamas on at least one occasion in lockdown, with 14 percent saying they typically wore pajamas during Zoom calls with colleagues.

Some 28 percent of scientists said they wore pajamas at least once a week -- a cohort who were twice as likely to report worsened levels of mental health than those who dressed normally each day, according the study, by David Chapman and Cindy Thamrin, from the Woolcock Institute of Medical Research, which is affiliated with the University of Sydney.

Thamrin told Times Higher Education that the finding was consistent with evidence supporting “blue pajama syndrome,” in which hospital patients who remained in bedwear during longer stays were assessed as being more depressed than those who changed into day clothes. However, those who wore pajamas did not report lower levels of productivity, she added.

“To those who choose to continue working from home at least some part of the week, we would hope to reassure them that the occasional day in pajamas won’t affect their productivity, but perhaps they should consider changing out of them as a matter of routine for the sake of their mental health,” said Thamrin.

The study, which drew on 163 responses from staff at five medical institutes in Sydney, also delved into the reality of working at home for researchers. The most frequently cited workplace area was the kitchen or dining table, mentioned by 44 percent of scientists, while 28 percent worked from their own office and 22 percent shared an office.

Surprisingly, 3 percent of respondents reportedly worked from the bathroom during lockdown. “Someone suggested that, perhaps, the bathroom had the best wireless internet connection,” said Thamrin.

The study also looked at other problems caused by working from home. Some 42 percent said calls had been disrupted by colleagues’ children, and one respondent was interrupted by a sleepwalker, “although it is unclear whether this was during a daytime nap or a night meeting,” the paper says.

Read more by

Jack Grove for Times Higher Education

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Search Over 22,000 Jobs

Browse all jobs on Inside Higher Ed Careers »

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

College Pages

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

A Long and Complicated Road Ahead
Biden Orders Up More COVID Guidance for Colleges
Suspending the Rules for Faculty Layoffs

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

S&P Issues 4th Straight Negative Outlook for U.S. Higher Ed

Biden Names Political Appointees to Ed Dept.

N.J. University Could Cut 26% of Full-Time Faculty Amid Budget Woes

Pulse Podcast: COVID as a Catalyst for Change

UC Santa Cruz Grad Student Sues Campus Police, Alleging Brutality

Proposal to Make N.M. State-Carlsbad Independent Gains Support

Popular Right Now

Biden orders more guidance on college reopening decisions

Wellness and Mental Health in 2020 Online Learning

Biden faces Title IX battle complicated by politics and his own history

10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)

Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education

Australian study examines impact of pandemic on scientists

Oregon says professor must drop her pay discrimination claims if she wants to retire

Long-term online learning in pandemic may impact students' well-being

Biden takes action on immigration on day one

Back to Top