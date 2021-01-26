Print

New Programs: Sustainable Enterprises, Counseling, Health

By

Scott Jaschik
January 26, 2021
 
  • Florida State University is starting a master of science in entrepreneurship, social and sustainable enterprises.
  • Grace College is expanding its counseling major to offer concentrations in addictions and child and family counseling.
  • La Roche University is starting two fully online certificate programs, in health leadership and global health care.

Read more by

Scott Jaschik

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Search Over 22,000 Jobs

Browse all jobs on Inside Higher Ed Careers »

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

College Pages

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Stressed Out and On Call
Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education
Against the Grain

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Higher Ed Groups Ask for $97 Billion More in COVID-19 Aid

Cardona Expresses Support for Access to Community Colleges, Debt Cancellation

History Jobs Stabilized Before COVID-19

Board Chair Asked to Resign Over Alleged Abusive Behavior

Calls for Safeguards Against Abusive Coaches

Academic Minute: Black Communities and Law Enforcement

Popular Right Now

Changes in SAT prompt discussion of future of the College Board

Common App's new data show overall gains in applications, but not from first-generation, low-income

Long-term online learning in pandemic may impact students' well-being

Survey finds professors worried about dropouts, particularly among disadvantaged students

A Nobel laureate shares 10 rules for being an effective mentor of young research scholars (opinion)

Remote Work and Gender Equity | Confessions of a Community College Dean

10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)

Board Chair Asked to Resign Over Alleged Abusive Behavior

Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education

Back to Top