January 26, 2021
- Florida State University is starting a master of science in entrepreneurship, social and sustainable enterprises.
- Grace College is expanding its counseling major to offer concentrations in addictions and child and family counseling.
- La Roche University is starting two fully online certificate programs, in health leadership and global health care.
Read more by
College Pages
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
Popular Right Now
Changes in SAT prompt discussion of future of the College Board
Common App's new data show overall gains in applications, but not from first-generation, low-income
Long-term online learning in pandemic may impact students' well-being
Survey finds professors worried about dropouts, particularly among disadvantaged students
A Nobel laureate shares 10 rules for being an effective mentor of young research scholars (opinion)
Remote Work and Gender Equity | Confessions of a Community College Dean
10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)
Board Chair Asked to Resign Over Alleged Abusive Behavior
Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »