January 28, 2021
- Mary C. Boyce, dean of the Fu Foundation School of Engineering and Applied Science and Morris A. and Alma Schapiro Professor of Engineering at Columbia University, has been named provost there.
- Bernard D. Bull, president of Goddard College, in Vermont, has been appointed president of Concordia University Nebraska.
- Marielena DeSanctis, provost and senior vice president of academic affairs and student services at Broward College, in Florida, has been named president of Community College of Denver, in Colorado.
- Montserrat Fuentes, executive vice president and provost at the University of Iowa, has been chosen as president of St. Edward's University, in Texas.
- Nancy Gonzales, provost pro tempore and Foundation Professor of Psychology at Arizona State University, has been promoted to executive vice president and university provost there.
- Lori Stewart Gonzalez, vice chancellor for academic, faculty and student affairs at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis, has been selected as provost at the University of Louisville, in Kentucky.
- José D. Padilla, vice president, university counsel and secretary to the Board of Regents of the University of Colorado system, has been selected as president of Valparaiso University, in Indiana.
- Mark Rieger, dean of the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Delaware, has been chosen as executive vice president and provost at Florida Gulf Coast University.
- Calandra Stringer, associate vice president for academic affairs at Tallahassee Community College, has been promoted to provost and vice president of academic affairs there.
- Elizabeth Watkins, vice chancellor at the University of California, San Francisco, has been named provost and executive vice chancellor at the University of California, Riverside.
