New Programs: Chicana/o Studies, Cybersecurity, Nursing
January 29, 2021
- Central New Mexico Community College is launching associate of arts programs in Chicana/o studies and American studies.
- State University of New York at Fredonia is starting a graduate-level certificate in cybersecurity.
- University of Houston is starting a doctor of nursing practice program.
