February 2, 2021
- DeBrenna LaFa Agbényiga, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Bowie State University, in Maryland, has been selected as provost and vice president for academic affairs at Stonehill College, in Massachusetts.
- Gregory Fowler, president of Southern New Hampshire University Global Campus, has been named president of the University of Maryland Global Campus.
- Eric M. Friedman, executive vice president and provost/chief operating officer at Hudson County Community College, in New Jersey, has been appointed president of Bergen Community College, also in New Jersey.
- Michelle Grimes-Hillman, dean of academic affairs at Long Beach City College, in California, has been selected as vice president of instruction at Orange Coast College, also in California.
- Vincent June, interim chancellor of South Louisiana Community College, has been appointed to the job on a permanent basis.
- Susan Poser, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at the University of Illinois at Chicago, has been selected as president of Hofstra University, in New York.
- L. Song Richardson, dean and chancellor’s professor of law at the School of Law at the University of California, Irvine, has been appointed president of Colorado College.
- Scott Rule, president of West Georgia Technical College, has been chosen as chancellor of Louisiana Delta Community College.
- Ryan Sagers, president of mid-Atlantic and west regions at Adtalem Global Education/DeVry University, in Illinois, has been appointed president of the Fort Lauderdale campus of Keiser University, in Florida.
- Sara Zeigler, dean of the College of Letters, Arts, and Social Sciences at Eastern Kentucky University, has been promoted to provost there.
Read more by
College Pages
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
Popular Right Now
Academic medical institutions address issues of vaccine hesitancy through research and outreach
At U of Maryland, building names have become more meaningful
Federal judge upholds legality of foreign student work program, but the case is not over
Post University acquires American Sentinel with eyes toward nursing programs and technology
The full story on admissions isn't just what you've been reading
Anti-Semitism is a major problem on campuses, and students must be educated about it (opinion)
Higher Ed’s Seven Deadly Sins | Higher Ed Gamma
Reacting to the Hybrid Campus From Deloitte Insights | Learning Innovation
George Washington Student Leader Resigns Amid Sexual Assault Allegations
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »