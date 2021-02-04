Topics

Print

New Programs: Business Engineering, Digital Humanities, Nursing, Education

By

Scott Jaschik
February 4, 2021
 

Read more by

Scott Jaschik

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Search Over 22,000 Jobs

Browse all jobs on Inside Higher Ed Careers »

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

College Pages

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Biden's Higher Ed Team Takes Shape
Cardona Appears Headed to Confirmation
Pondering the Future of Theological Education

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Grand Canyon University Files Lawsuit Against Ed Dept.

The Key Podcast: How Fall Instruction Affected Professors and Students

Lawsuit Seeks Michigan Public Records

Trustees Balk at Contract Negotiated With St. Petersburg Adjunct Union

Speech Org. Settles With U of Illinois About Bias Response

Academic Minute: News Echo Chambers

Popular Right Now

Affirmative action case against Yale is dropped

Biden appointees to Education Department include equity expert, Warren and Sanders aides

A Career-Aligned Major Isn’t Enough | Higher Ed Gamma

Cardona confirmation hearing marked by lack of fireworks

Long-term online learning in pandemic may impact students' well-being

Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education

Speech Org. Settles With U of Illinois About Bias Response

A Nobel laureate shares 10 rules for being an effective mentor of young research scholars (opinion)

Big Details | Confessions of a Community College Dean

Back to Top