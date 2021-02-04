Topics
New Programs: Business Engineering, Digital Humanities, Nursing, Education
February 4, 2021
- Colorado School of Mines is starting a bachelor of science in business engineering and management science.
- Concordia University in Ann Arbor, Mich., is starting a master of arts in digital humanities.
- Mary Baldwin University is starting a doctor of nursing practice program.
- Temple University is starting an online master's program in special education.
