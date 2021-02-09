Print

Capital Campaign Watch: Arizona State, Indiana U of Pennsylvania, UNC Wilmington

By

Scott Jaschik
February 9, 2021
 

Starting Out:

Finishing Up:

  • Arizona State University has finished a four-year campaign, raising $2.35 billion. Nearly 359,700 individuals, corporations and foundations donated to the campaign. Of those, 213,473 were new donors.
  • Indiana University of Pennsylvania has completed a campaign, raising $81 million. The original goal was $40 million, and that was raised to $75 million.

Read more by

Scott Jaschik

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Search Over 22,000 Jobs

Browse all jobs on Inside Higher Ed Careers »

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

College Pages

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Women in Economics, Interrupted
Giving to Colleges and Universities Flattens in 2020
‘The Battle of the Classics’

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Colleges Could Lose $183 Billion During Pandemic

COVID-19 Aid Proposal Would Bring Democratic Policy Changes

Former Professors Sue Centenary U

Higher Ed Associations Back NCAA on Supreme Court Case

U of Alabama Removes Late Segregationist's Name From Building

After Protracted Process, Dallas Approves Student Group on Race

Popular Right Now

Women in economics get interrupted, study shows

Wellness and Mental Health in 2020 Online Learning

10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)

Long-term online learning in pandemic may impact students' well-being

How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)

Australian universities face challenge of closed borders

How to make online learning more intimate and engaging for students (opinion)

Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education

3 Questions for John Thelin, author of 'A History of American Higher Education' | Learning Innovatio

Back to Top