February 9, 2021
Starting Out:
- University of North Carolina at Wilmington is starting a campaign to raise $100 million. To date, $86 million has been raised.
Finishing Up:
- Arizona State University has finished a four-year campaign, raising $2.35 billion. Nearly 359,700 individuals, corporations and foundations donated to the campaign. Of those, 213,473 were new donors.
- Indiana University of Pennsylvania has completed a campaign, raising $81 million. The original goal was $40 million, and that was raised to $75 million.
Read more by
College Pages
