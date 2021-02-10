February 10, 2021
- Kiana Battle, dean of career programs at Moraine Valley Community College, in Illinois, has been selected as vice president for academic affairs at Kankakee Community College, also in Illinois.
- Maureen F. Finney, dean and professor in the School of Health Professions at D'Youville College, in New York, has been named provost and vice president for academic affairs at Hilbert College, also in New York.
- Julia Jasken, executive vice president and provost at McDaniel College, in Maryland, has been promoted to president there.
- Deborah Kish Johansen, vice president of academic affairs at Northwest Florida State College, has been named president of Hillsborough Community College's Brandon campus, also in Florida.
- Michael Licari, provost and vice president of academic affairs at Indiana State University, has been chosen as president of Austin Peay State University, in Tennessee.
- Kathleen Plinske, executive vice president, provost and campus president of the Osceola, Lake Nona and Poinciana campuses at Valencia College, in Florida, has been appointed president there.
- Philip Rogers, senior vice president of learning and engagement at the American Council on Education, in Washington, D.C., has been appointed president of East Carolina University, in North Carolina.
- Michael Soto, associate vice president for academic affairs, student academic issues and retention at Trinity University, in Texas, has been chosen as provost and senior vice president of academic affairs at Point Park University, in Pennsylvania.
- Thomas Stith III, district director of the U.S. Small Business Administration, in North Carolina, has been named president of the North Carolina Community College system.
