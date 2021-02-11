Topics
New Programs: Nursing, Culinary Business, Marketing Analytics, Art, Marine Science, Environmental Horticulture
February 11, 2021
- Emporia State University is starting a master of science in nursing program.
- Hudson County Community College, in New Jersey, is starting a certificate in culinary business innovation.
- North Carolina State University is starting a master's of management in marketing analytics.
- Sam Houston State University is starting master of fine arts in art and social practice.
- St. Mary's College of Maryland is starting a major in marine science.
- York College of Pennsylvania is creating a major in environmental horticulture.
