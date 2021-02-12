Print

Tenure Awarded… at Carleton, Colby, College of Coastal Georgia

By

Scott Jaschik
February 12, 2021
 

Carleton College

  • Jay D. Tasson, physics
  • Layla Oesper, computer science

Colby College

  • Bradley Borthwick, art
  • Alicia E. Ellis, German
  • Aaron Hanlon, English
  • Robert Lester, economics
  • Lindsay Mayka, government
  • Arnout van der Meer, history

College of Coastal Georgia

  • Syvillia Averett, mathematics
  • Courtenay Miller, mathematics

Read more by

Scott Jaschik

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Search Over 22,000 Jobs

Browse all jobs on Inside Higher Ed Careers »

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

College Pages

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Eyeing a Crosstown Merger
A Fight for $15, Complete
‘Let’s Be Reasonable’

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Bluefield College Suspends Players for Kneeling During Anthem

N.D. State President Censured Over Appointment

Cardona Takes Step Toward Confirmation

New Surveys on State-Level Postsecondary Data Systems

Academic Minute: St. Valentine

Online GMAT Will Have New Features

Popular Right Now

Saint Joseph's and University of the Sciences deal built on potential for health-care programs

N.D. State President Censured Over Appointment

Long-term online learning in pandemic may impact students' well-being

Author discusses his book on 'a conservative case for liberal education'

Bluefield College Suspends Players for Kneeling During Anthem

How professors can and should combat linguistic prejudice in their classes (opinion)

British government estimates students lost to Brexit

Review of Tom Lutz, 'Aimlessness' (opinion)

Organizing Your Literature: Spreadsheet Style | GradHacker

Back to Top