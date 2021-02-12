February 12, 2021
Carleton College
- Jay D. Tasson, physics
- Layla Oesper, computer science
Colby College
- Bradley Borthwick, art
- Alicia E. Ellis, German
- Aaron Hanlon, English
- Robert Lester, economics
- Lindsay Mayka, government
- Arnout van der Meer, history
College of Coastal Georgia
- Syvillia Averett, mathematics
- Courtenay Miller, mathematics
