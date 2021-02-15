Topics
New Programs: Entrepreneurship, Nursing, Software Engineering, Ocean Sciences
February 15, 2021
- Berkshire Community College is starting a certificate in entrepreneurship.
- New York University is starting an M.S. in clinical research nursing.
- Northwestern College, in Iowa, is starting a major in software engineering.
- University of Georgia is starting a B.S. in ocean sciences.
Read more by
College Pages
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
Popular Right Now
U of Tennessee pharmacy student suing over 'vague' professionalism codes
English departments rethink what to call themselves
Evolving patchwork of approaches for how states prioritize educators for COVID vaccines raises equit
New University of Maryland Global Campus president takes over as online universities are at a pivota
Two ways colleges can build better paths toward student success (opinion)
N.H. Professor Resigns Amid Twitter Probe
'Guns, Germs, and Steel' Reconsidered
Students at 2 More Colleges Have the COVID-19 Variant
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »