February 16, 2021
- Ann Barr-Gillespie, vice provost and executive dean of the College of Health Professions at Pacific University, in Oregon, has been promoted to provost and vice president for academic affairs there.
- Vernell Bennett-Fairs, vice president of student affairs at Delta State University, in Mississippi, has been named president of LeMoyne-Owen College, in Tennessee.
- DeAnna R. Burt-Nanna, vice president of student and academic affairs for South Central College, in Minnesota, has been chosen as president of Monroe Community College, in New York.
- Tiffany Evans, special assistant to the chancellor of Kentucky Community and Technical College System, has been selected as vice president of academic affairs at Colby Community College, in Kansas.
- Malou C. Harrison, president of Miami Dade College's North campus, in Florida, has been appointed the college's provost.
- Reverend Thomas P. Looney, associate vice president for academic success and director of campus ministry at King’s College, in Pennsylvania, has been appointed president there.
- Catherine M. Paden, deputy provost at Simmons University, in Massachusetts, has been selected as provost and vice president for academic affairs at Franklin Pierce University, in New Hampshire.
- Robin Rylaarsdam, dean of the College of Arts & Sciences at Saint Xavier University, in Illinois, has been chosen as provost at Bethel University, in Minnesota.
- Lynn Tomaszewski, director of the School of Art + Art History at the University of Florida, has been named chief academic officer/academic dean at Moore College of Art & Design, in Pennsylvania.
- Richard Woodfield, former provost and chief academic officer at Zane State College, in Ohio, has been appointed chief academic officer at the Ohio Association of Community Colleges.
