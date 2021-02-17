Print

Tenure Awarded… at Clarkson, Ithaca College, U of La Verne

Scott Jaschik
Clarkson University

  • Amber Stephenson, health-care management

Ithaca College

  • Julie Dorsey, occupational therapy
  • Jessica Dunning-Lozano, sociology
  • Carlos Figueroa, politics
  • Enrique González-Conty, modern languages and literatures
  • Christine Kitano, writing
  • Risham Majeed, art history
  • Megan Martinez, mathematics
  • Brooks Miner, biology
  • Christin Schillinger, music

University of La Verne

  • Amber Bechard, special education
  • Yeri Cho, management
  • Ronald Hallett, education
  • Yvette Latunde, education
  • Nixon Mwebi, chemistry
  • Laurie Rodrigues, English
  • Kristan Venegas, education

Scott Jaschik

