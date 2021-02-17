February 17, 2021
Clarkson University
- Amber Stephenson, health-care management
Ithaca College
- Julie Dorsey, occupational therapy
- Jessica Dunning-Lozano, sociology
- Carlos Figueroa, politics
- Enrique González-Conty, modern languages and literatures
- Christine Kitano, writing
- Risham Majeed, art history
- Megan Martinez, mathematics
- Brooks Miner, biology
- Christin Schillinger, music
University of La Verne
- Amber Bechard, special education
- Yeri Cho, management
- Ronald Hallett, education
- Yvette Latunde, education
- Nixon Mwebi, chemistry
- Laurie Rodrigues, English
- Kristan Venegas, education
Read more by
College Pages
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
Popular Right Now
What's really going on with respect to bias and teaching evals?
The Key Podcast | Ep. 38: Combatting Cheating in the COVID Era
Author discusses her book on 'College Belonging' and first-generation students
More graduate schools should allow students to earn stackable degrees (opinion)
College Zoombombing incidents often incited by students
Indigenous and LGBTQ Students' Mental Health Most Hurt by Pandemic
Higher Education Events Calendar & People
U of Tennessee pharmacy student suing over 'vague' professionalism codes
Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »