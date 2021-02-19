Print

New Presidents or Provosts: Danville CC, Frank Phillips College, Muhlenberg College, North Georgia Technical College, Saint Mary's College of California, Southern U-New Orleans, Texas Tech U Health Sciences Center, Viterbo U, Xavier U (Ohio)

By

Doug Lederman
February 19, 2021
 
  • James H. Ammons Jr., interim chancellor of Southern University at New Orleans, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
  • Sara Cook, interim associate provost and professor of business at Viterbo University, in Wisconsin, has been promoted to vice president for academic affairs there.
  • Darrin D’Agostino, executive dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine and vice provost of health affairs at Kansas City University, in Missouri, has been appointed provost and chief academic officer at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.
  • Glendon Forgey, vice president for administration and finance and chief financial officer at Dodge City Community College, in Kansas, has been selected as president of Frank Phillips College, in Texas.
  • Laura Furge, Dorothy H. Heyl Professor of Chemistry at Kalamazoo College, in Michigan, has been appointed provost at Muhlenberg College, in Pennsylvania.
  • Colleen M. Hanycz, president of La Salle University, in Pennsylvania, has been chosen as president of Xavier University, in Ohio.
  • Cornelius Johnson, a former dean of student services at Lone Star College, in Texas, has been named vice president of academic affairs and student services at Danville Community College, in Virginia.
  • Richard Plumb, executive vice president and provost at the University of St. Thomas, in Minnesota, has been appointed president of Saint Mary’s College of California.
  • John Wilkinson, a state senator in Georgia, has been selected as president of North Georgia Technical College.

Read more by

Doug Lederman

