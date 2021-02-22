Topics
New Programs: Quantitative Biosciences and Engineering, Managing Disasters, Business, Human Clinical Nutrition, Business Analytics, Animatronics, Computer Science
February 22, 2021
- Colorado School of Mines is starting a major in quantitative biosciences and engineering.
- Dickinson College is starting an online master's program in managing complex disasters.
- Linfield College is starting an M.S. in business.
- Sacred Heart University is starting an online master of science in human clinical nutrition.
- University of Charleston is starting an online master of science in business analytics and applied artificial intelligence.
- University of North Carolina School of the Arts is starting a three-year M.F.A. in animatronics.
- Virginia Commonwealth University is starting a Ph.D. in computer science.
