February 23, 2021
Starting Out:
- Emporia State University is starting a campaign to raise $50 million by October to support student success. The university has already raised $42 million.
Finishing Up:
- Robert Morris University has reached the goal of its campaign, started in 2019, early. It has raised $100 million. The original goal was to raise that by Sept. 21, the 100th anniversary of the university.
- Thomas College raised $30 million in a campaign that started last year with a goal of $27 million.
