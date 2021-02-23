Print

Capital Campaign Watch: Emporia State, Robert Morris, Thomas

By

Scott Jaschik
February 23, 2021
 

Starting Out:

  • Emporia State University is starting a campaign to raise $50 million by October to support student success. The university has already raised $42 million.

Finishing Up:

  • Robert Morris University has reached the goal of its campaign, started in 2019, early. It has raised $100 million. The original goal was to raise that by Sept. 21, the 100th anniversary of the university.
  • Thomas College raised $30 million in a campaign that started last year with a goal of $27 million.

Read more by

Scott Jaschik

