March 2, 2021
- Joanna Bauer, associate vice president of academic affairs at Claremont Lincoln University, in California, has been promoted to vice president of academic affairs and chief academic officer there.
- Loren J. Blanchard, executive vice chancellor for academic and student affairs at the California State University system, has been named president of the University of Houston Downtown.
- Paul M. Goldbart, dean of the College of Natural Sciences at the University of Texas at Austin, has been appointed executive vice president and provost at Stony Brook University, part of the State University of New York system.
- L. Gregory Jones, dean of the divinity school at Duke University, in North Carolina, has been selected as president of Belmont University, in Tennessee.
- Colin Potts, vice provost for undergraduate education and professor of interactive computing at Georgia Institute of Technology, has been chosen as provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs at Missouri University of Science and Technology.
- Lonnie Roberts, provost at Coastal Pines Technical College, in Georgia, has been promoted to president there.
- Joel Shrock, associate provost, professor of history and dean for the School of Humanities and Behavioral Science at Anderson University, in Indiana, has been promoted to provost there.
- Alfred W. Tatum, dean of the College of Education at the University of Illinois at Chicago, has been appointed provost and vice president for academic affairs at Metropolitan State University at Denver.
- A. James Wohlpart, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at the University of Northern Iowa, has been selected as president of Central Washington University.
Read more by
College Pages
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
Popular Right Now
Criminal initiative targeting scholars who allegedly hid Chinese funding and affiliations comes unde
Provision in COVID-19 relief bill would ease incentives for for-profits to target veterans
St. Bonaventure president remembered as larger-than-life personality after long battle with COVID-19
College Basketball Analyst Allegedly Doxxed Professors
Texas Donors Threatened to Pull Gifts Over Fight Song
ACT admits that test-optional admissions isn't going away
$2,000 Won’t Make You a Thought Leader | Call to Action: Marketing and Communications in Higher Educ
New presidents or provosts: Anderson Belmont Washington Claremont Lincoln Coastal Pines Houston-Down
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »